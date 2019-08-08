Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate at 23,107 VND per USD in the morning of August 8, down 10 VND from the same time on the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,800 VND per USD and the floor rate at 22,414 VND/USD.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank kept the buying rate at 23,160 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,280 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of August 7.



The rates at BIDV went down by 5 VND to 23,150 VND/USD (buying) and 23,270 VND/USD (selling).



Meanwhile, Techcombank increased both rates by 10 VND from the end of the previous day to 23,140 VND/USD (buying) and 23,280 VND/USD (selling).-VNA