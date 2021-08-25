Reference exchange rate down 14 VND on August 25
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND/USD on August 25, down 14 VND from the previous day.
State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 23,151 VND/USD on August 25 (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,845 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,456 VND/USD.
The rates saw decreases at commercial banks.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,685 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,915 VND/USD, down 10 VND from August 24.
BIDV cut the buying rate by 30 VND to 22,695 VND/USD and the selling rate by 20 VND to 22,915 VND/USD.
Vietinbank also reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing at 22,715 VND/USD (buying) and 22,915 VND/USD (selling)./.