Business Tien Giang’s exports surge 19.8 percent during January-July The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang pocketed 1.96 billion USD from exports in the first seven months of 2021, up 19.8 percent year-on-year and equal to 60.2 percent of the yearly plan, said Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan.

Business Ca Mau works to increase banana value, output The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ca Mau province will popularise Vietnamese good agricultural practices (VietGAP) and organic standards in order to increase the value and yield of its bananas.

Business Banks continually cut lending rates to aid pandemic-affected customers Commercial banks have continuously announced lending interest rate reductions to support and accompany customers to overcome the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Vietnam promotes halal and processed food in Singapore The Vietnam National Brands Week 2021 in Singapore – Hybrid Expo on Halal and Processed Food Products is taking place in Singapore from August 23-28 in both face-to-face and online forms by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.