Reference exchange rate down 2 VND on August 10
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,174 VND/USD on August 10, down 2 VND from the previous day.
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar was set at 23,174 VND/USD on August 10. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,869 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,478 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks also dropped.
At 8:27 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,250 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,530 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of August 9.
Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 23,220 VND/USD (buying) and 23,530 VND/USD (selling)./.