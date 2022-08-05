Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on August 5
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,182 VND/USD on August 5, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,877 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,487 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks continued to rise.
BIDV added 15 VND to both rates, listing at 23,275 VND/USD (buying) and 23,555 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,230 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,540 VND/USD, both unchanged from August 4./.