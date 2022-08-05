Business Non-aviation service businesses enjoy profits in H1 The non-aviation service industry has been on the fast track to recovery in the past few months, following the flourishing of the aviation market, despite the impact of volatile and escalating fuel prices as well as the international market's failure to recover as expected.

Business Infographic Export-import turnover up 14.8% in first seven months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit 431.94 billion USD in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year rise of 14.8%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of about 764 million USD in the period.

Business Seminar seeks ways to optimize EU-Vietnam FTA The socio-economic impacts of the two-year-old EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) along with issues that the deal poses for Vietnam were under focus at a scientific seminar held in Hanoi on August 4.

Business Vietnam bamboo association to be established The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) said at a seminar held in Hanoi on August 4 that it will work with other ministries and sectors to accelerate the early establishment of Vietnam bamboo association in a bid to develop the bamboo processing industry.