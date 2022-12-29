Business Hanoi posts nearly 8.9% economic growth in 2022 Hanoi recorded year-on-year growth of 8.89% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2022, higher than the target of 7 - 7.5%, according to the municipal Statistics Office.

Videos Vietnam strives to be global processing centre of export timber Aiming to be one of the world’s leading processing centres of export timber, Vietnam is striving to establish legal timber, where raw materials are legally sourced and traded throughout the entire value chain.

Business Toyota Vietnam launches locally made units of trending models Toyota Vietnam launched made-in-Vietnam units of its Veloz Cross and Avanza Premio car models in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 28.

Business HCM City to host first Vietnam International Logistics Expo The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition 2022 (VILOG) will take place for the first time at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from August 10 -12, 2023.