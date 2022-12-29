Reference exchange rate down 3 VND
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is at 23,617 VND/USD on December 29. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,617 VND/USD on December 29, down 3 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,798 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,435 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks increased.
Vietcombank raised both rates by 10 VND, listing at 23,430 VND/USD (buying) and 23,780 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,495 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,775 VND/USD, both up 35 VND from December 28./.