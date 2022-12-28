Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 28
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,620 VND/USD on December 28, down 4 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of /-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,801 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,438 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also dropped.
Vietcombank reduced both rates by 10 VND, listing at 23,420 VND/USD (buying) and 23,770 VND/USD (selling).
Meanwhile, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,460 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,740 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of December 27./.