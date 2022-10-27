Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on October 27
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on October 27, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,877 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:45 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,602 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,882 VND/USD, both down 5 VND from the end of October 26.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,572 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 23,882 VND/USD (selling), unchanged from the end of the previous day./.