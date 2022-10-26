Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on October 26
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,698 VND/USD on October 26, down 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,873 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,514 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks slightly decreased.
At 8:35 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,602 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,882 VND/USD, both down 6 VND from October 25.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,578 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 23,888 VND/USD (selling)./.