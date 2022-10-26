Business Loc Troi receives orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to EU Loc Troi Group, a leading provider of agricultural services and products in Vietnam, has so far got orders to export 400,000 tonnes of rice to the European Union (EU) market in 2023, according to a representative of the company. ​

Business Coffee exports this year may hit 4 billion USD The General Department of Vietnam Customs has said that the local coffee industry may reach an export milestone of 4 billion USD for 2022.

Business Ministries trade blame for disrupted petrol supply The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) continue to trade blame for the disrupted petrol supply in the domestic market.