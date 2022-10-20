Business Ben Tre’s agro-aquatic products eye Islamic markets The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the People’s Committee of southern Ben Tre province held a conference in both online and in-person formats to promote the export of Ben Tre’s agro-aquatic products to Islamic markets.

Business Vietnam’s clipboards to be subject to US’s anti-dumping investigation The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has received a petition for an anti-dumping investigation into clipboards imported from Vietnam, China and India, said the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority.