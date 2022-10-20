Reference exchange rate up 19 VND on October 20
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,682 VND/USD on October 20, up 19 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,866 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,497 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks decreased.
At 8:35 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 24,335 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,615 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the end of October 18.
Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at 24,320 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,630 VND/USD (selling)./.