Business Exports push steel industry’s growth Steel enterprises are seeking ways to boost exports as the sector’s growth is now mainly driven by export activities.

Business Measures to turn Vietnam into digital powerhouse: WB economist World Bank (WB) Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Vietnam Jaques Morriset has pointed out solutions to turn the Southeast Asian nation into a digital powerhouse.

Business Funding urged for project linking Con Dao with national grid The southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to promptly allocate funding to a project to connect Con Dao island of the province with the national grid, with nearly 2.53 trillion VND (110.88 million USD) to be channeled from the State budget in the 2021-25 period.

Business Vinh Phuc supports industrial production facilities improve productivity, products’ quality The northern province of Vinh Phuc is working is carrying out activities to give support in finance and equipment to industrial production facilities across the province with an aim to promoting its industrial production amid COVID-19 pandemic, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.