Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on August 26
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,143 VND/USD on 6, down 8 VND from the previous day.
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,143 VND/USD on August 26, down 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,837 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,448 VND/USD.
The rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.
At 8:25am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,900 VND/USD, both down 15 VND from August 25.
BIDV cut both rates by 20 VND, listing at 22,695 VND/USD (buying) and 22,895 VND/USD.
Vietinbank also reduced both rates by 25 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,670 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,890 VND/USD (selling)./.