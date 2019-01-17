The daily reference exchange rate is set at 22,855 VND/USD on the morning of January 17 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 22,855 VND/USD on the morning of January 17, down by 2 VND from the day ago.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied by commercial banks for the day is 23,540 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,170 VND/USD.At 8:18 at the transaction office of the State Bank of Vietnam, the buying rate was 23,200 VND/USD, and the selling rate was 23,493 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous day.The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.At 8:20, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged from January 16, listing the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD.BIDV maintained both rates at the same levels as on January 16, listing the buying rate at 23,155 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,245 VND/USD.Both rates at Techcombank also remained unchanged at 23,135 VND/USD (buying) and 23,245 VND/USD (selling). - VNA