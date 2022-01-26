Business Hanoi supports US firms to make investment, expand operations A senior official of Hanoi has highlighted the capital city’s support for US businesses’ investment and operations while meeting with a representative from the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam promotes jackfruit exports to Australia Vietnam’s jackfruit exports to Australia in 2021 surged by 20 percent year-on-year, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business First instant noodle product made from dragon fruit produced Scientists from the Centre for Experiment and Practice under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry (HUFI) have successfully researched and produced the first instant noodle product with dragon fruit ingredient in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines resumes commercial flights to France National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has officially reopened direct services between France and Vietnam, with the first commercial flight after nearly two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic departing from Paris on January 25, just a week before Tet (Lunar New Year) - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnam.