Reference exchange rate up 10 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,076 VND/USD on January 26, up 10 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,770 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,386 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,470 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,780 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from January 25.
BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,520 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,800 VND/USD./.