Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,076 VND/USD on January 26, up 10 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,770 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,386 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks decreased.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,470 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,780 VND/USD, both down 30 VND from January 25.

BIDV also cut both rates by 10 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,520 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,800 VND/USD./.
