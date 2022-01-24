Reference exchange rate down 15 VND at week’s beginning hinh anh 1State Bank of Vietnam setz the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,062 VND/USD on January 24 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,062 VND/USD on January 24, down 15 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 21).

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,754 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,370 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks dropped.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,450 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,760 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from January 21.

BIDV also reduced both rates by 20 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,480 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,760 VND/USD.

During the week from January 17-21, the daily reference exchange rate followed an upward trend on the first three days then turned around to drop on the last two days. It ended the week 8 VND lower than the rate on Monday./.
VNA