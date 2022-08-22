Reference exchange rate up 17 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,222 VND/USD on August 22, up 17 VND from the last working day of previous week (August 19).
The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,222 VND/USD on August 22. (Photo: VNA)
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,918 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,525 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks either stayed stable or dropped slightly.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,235 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,545 VND/USD, both unchanged from the end of August 19.
Meanwhile, BIDV reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,260 VND/USD (buying) and 23,540 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from August 15-19, the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar generally followed an upward trend. It ended the week up 45 VND./.