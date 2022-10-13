Business An additional 3.5 billion USD to be put into the economy VNDirect Securities Corporation estimates that about 83.5 trillion VND (3.5 billion USD) will be added to the economy after some banks continue to adjust their credit growth limits for this year.

Business HoSE sees big changes in brokerage market share in Q3 The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) recently announced the market share of brokerage transaction value in the third quarter of 2022. And there are big changes among the top 10.

Business PetroVietnam endeavours to ensure energy supply The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has made every effort to ensure electricity, gas and petroleum supplies in the context of market tension, affirming its pivotal role in the country's economy.