Reference exchange rate up 17 VND on October 13
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,497 VND/USD on October 13, up 17 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,200 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,794 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks continued going up.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,770 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,080 VND/USD, both up 10 VND from the end of October 12.
Meanwhile, BIDV also added 15 VND to both rates, listing at 23,810 VND/USD (buying) and 24,090 VND/USD (selling)./.