Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,432 VND/USD on October 10, up 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week (October 7).
Hanoi (VNA) –
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 24,135 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,729 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks increased.
At 8:45am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,710 VND/USD and the selling rate at 24,020 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the end of October 7.
Similarly, BIDV also added 5 VND to both rates, listing at 23,740 VND/USD (buying) and the selling rate at 24,020 VND/USD (selling)./.