Dutch investors explore opportunities for agriculture, logistics cooperation in Can Tho Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho city, on June 5 hosted a reception for businesses from the Netherlands and Vietnamese enterprises who are involved in import-export activities to discuss cooperation opportunities relating to the import and export of agricultural products and logistics.

CEPA Agreement: Leverage to promote Vietnam-UAE economy, trade The formation of long-term cooperation frameworks such as Comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between Vietnam and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will provide the necessary foundations for the two sides to promote future cooperation, a Vietnamese official has said.

Annual Green Consumption Campaign begins in HCM City The 14th annual Green Consumption Campaign, which seeks to usher in environment-friendly consumption habits, began in Ho Chi Minh City on June 4.

Vietnam, China exchange market management experience Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An held talks with deputy head of the Chinese State Administration for Market Supervision (SAMR) Pu Chun in Hanoi on June 5, during which they exchanged information and experience regarding market management.