Reference exchange rate up 27 VND
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,720 VND/USD on June 6, up 27 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 24,884 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,511 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw increases.
At 8:45am, BIDV listed the rates at 23,350 VND/USD (buying) and at 23,650 VND/USD (selling), both up 20 VND from the end of June 5.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,300 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,670 VND/USD, both up 20 VND from the end of June 2./.