Reference exchange rate up 3 VND
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,060 VND/USD on June 1, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,751 VND/USD and the floor rate is 22,368 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained stable.
At 8:27 am, BIDV kept both rates unchanged from the closing-hour rates on May 31, listing at 23,050 VND/USD (buying) and 23,330 VND/USD (selling)
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, both unchanged from the rates at the end of May 31./.