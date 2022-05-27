Reference exchange rate up 4 VND on May 27
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,109 VND/USD on May 27, up 4 VND from the previous day. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,109 VND/USD on May 27, up 4 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,802 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,415 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,030 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD, unchanged from the rates at the end of May 26.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged at 23,070 VND/USD (buying) and 23,350 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from May 23-27, the daily reference exchange rate were adjusted down on the first two days but then turned around to follow an upward trend. It ended the week up 8 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning./.