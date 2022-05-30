Reference exchange rate down 20 VND at week’s beginning
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,089 VND/USD on May 30, down 20 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 27).
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,781 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,396 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks also dropped.
At 8:27 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the rates at the end of May 27.
BIDV also reduced both rates by 5 VND to 23,050 VND/USD (buying) and 23,330 VND/USD (selling).
During the week from May 23-27, the daily reference exchange rate were adjusted down on the first two days but then turned around to follow an upward trend. It ended the week up 8 VND from the rate at the week’s beginning./.