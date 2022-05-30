Business Da Nang ready for Routes Asia 2022 The central city of Da Nang has become ready for the 16th Asian route development forum 2020 (Routes Asia 2022), the largest and biggest event to promote and connect flight networks in the Asia-Pacific region.

Business Banks told to rollout low-interest businesses loans Commercial banks were told to launch a 40 trillion VND support package with a 2 percent yearly rate cut for businesses in a meeting with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) last week.

Videos Key southern economic region a magnet for FDI With its advantages and thorough preparation in terms of infrastructure, transport and human resources, the key southern economic region remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.