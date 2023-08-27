Business Markets busy ahead of Vu Lan festival Supermarkets and wet markets are now busy as the Vu Lan festival is only three days away.

Business Exports add tens of billions of USD to coffers thanks to FTAs Vietnam’s exports have gained tens of billions of USD each year from free trade agreements (FTAs) that Vietnam is a signatory, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) revealed.

Videos FDI attraction among silver linings of H2 economic growth According to insiders, foreign direct investment attraction, alongside consumption and tourism, is considered silver lining in Vietnam’s economic growth in the coming months of this year.

Business Hanoi, Red River Delta provinces boost connection An exhibition featuring potential and opportunities for further connection between Hanoi and Red River Delta provinces opened in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on August 25 evening.