Reference exchange rate up 45 VND last week
A transaction office of the Saigon - Hanoi Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SHB). (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam’s reference exchange rate increased 45 VND between August 21 and 25.
The rate experienced a sharp decrease at the beginning of the week on August 21, narrowed the decline momentum on the next day, and rebounded from August 23 to August 25.
The rate was set at 23,898 VND/USD on August 25, up 44 VND from the previous day.
With the trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day was 25,274 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,884 VND/USD./.