Business Most German firms plan to continue operating in Vietnam Almost 93 percent of German companies already operating in Vietnam will continue to invest in the country and over 64 percent of them expect their business to develop better in the next 12 months, a survey from AHK World Business Outlook–Spring 2022 has revealed.

Business German-invested firm plans three wind power plants in Lang Son Chairman of the Lang Son Provincial People’s Committee Ho Tien Thieu held a meeting with BayWa r.e. Wind Projects Vietnam Co. Ltd. on June 8 to discuss investment in wind power projects in the northern mountainous province.

Business Japanese firm opens 3.9-trillion VND resort in Da Nang The Japanese-based Mikazuki Hotel Group opened the 13ha Mikazuki Japanese Resort & Spa in the central coastal city of Da Nang on June 8.

Videos Vietnam approves strategy on foreign investment cooperation Vietnam aims to raise the proportion of registered foreign investment flows from certain countries and territories to over 70 percent in the 2021 - 2025 period and 75 percent in 2026 - 2030.