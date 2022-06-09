Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on June 9
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,062 VND/USD on June 9, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,753 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,370 VND/USD.
The opening-hour rates at commercial banks remained unchanged.
At 8:45 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,020 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,330 VND/USD, the same with the rates at the end of June 8.
BIDV also kept both rates unchanged, listing the buying rate at 23,050 VND/USD and the buying rate at 23,330 VND/USD./.