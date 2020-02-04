Reference exchange rate up 5 VND
Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND/USD on February 4, up 5 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,902 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,509 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at most commercial banks saw strong increases.
At 8:20 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 23,170 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD, both up 35 VND from the same time on February 3.
BIDV added 30 VND to both rates, with the buying rate listed at 23,200 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,340 VND/USD.
Techcombank listed the buying rate at 23,185 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,325VND/USD, up 20 VND from February 3./.