Business Assessment of Long Thanh airport’s feasibility study must be done by March The Government urged the State Appraisal Council to promptly complete the assessment of a feasibility study report for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in a resolution issued on February 3.

Business Novaland fares well in 2019 Novaland published its consolidated financial statement for the fourth quarter of 2019, announcing that its post-tax profit hit 3.38 trillion VND.

Business VietJet Air to launch New Delhi-Da Nang in May Budget carrier VietJet Air will begin direct flights from the central city of Da Nang to New Delhi in India from May 14, with five flights per week.