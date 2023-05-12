Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on May 12
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,640 VND/USD on May 12, up 8 VND from the previous day.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,640 VND/USD on May 12, up 8 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of /- 5%, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 24,820 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,460 VND/USD.
The opening hour rates at commercial banks stayed stable.
At 8:30am, BIDV listed the buying rate at 23,315 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 23,615 VND/USD, unchanged from the end of May 11.
Similarly, Vietcombank also kept both rates unchanged, listing at 23,270 VND/USD (buying) and 23,640 VND/USD (selling)./.