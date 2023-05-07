Destinations Infographic Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022 Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.

Destinations Infographic Son Doong among most incredible caves worldwide The Travel, a leading tourism website in Canada, has listed Son Doong of Vietnam among the top 10 most incredible caves globally.

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.