A man gets COVID-19 vaccine shot in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Ministry of Health of Cambodia reported another 588 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic outbreak.



Of which, 423 cases are community infections and the rest are imported cases. The country also recorded 19 fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,526 cases.



74,045 patients have been given the all-clear.



The country started its immunisation drive for adults from February 10 and for young adolescents from August 1 with the target of completing inoculation of 12 million people by November this year, equaling 76 percent of the country’s population.



According to Cambodian Ministry of Health spokesman Or Vandine, as of August 5, about 7.81 million Cambodians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.



The same day, the Philippine government has re-imposed lockdown in capital Manila in a bid to slow down the infection rate of new Delta variant and ease the pressure on the public health infrastructure.



Specifically, in the next two weeks, only essential businesses will be allowed to operate and key workers will be allowed to go out. Exercising outside is allowed, but an eight-hour night curfew remains in effect.



To date, just over 10 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, representing 9 percent of the population./.