World Vietnamese NA Chairman’s policy speech makes headlines on Indonesian media National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s speech at a policy dialogue themed “The Vietnam - Indonesia Steadfast Strategic Partnership: Striving for A Dynamic and Inclusive Asia and Pacific Region of Peace, Cooperation, and Development” has grabbed the attention of the Indonesian media.

World Parliamentary cooperation with Vietnam makes headlines in Indonesia The talks between Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the People’s Representative Council (lower house) of Indonesia (DPR) Puan Maharani in Jakarta on August 4 have drawn great attention from the Indonesian media.