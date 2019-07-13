The regional monthly minimum wage will increase by 5.5 percent from January 1, 2020 after representatives of the State, employers and employees reached consensus at their second round of negotiations on July 11.

Accordingly, minimum wage for workers in Region I, which covers urban areas of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, is set to rise to 4.42 million VND (190.5 USD) while workers in Region II – covering rural areas of Hanoi and HCM City, along with major urban areas in the country like Can Tho, Da Nang, and Hai Phong, will earn 3.92 million VND (169 USD).

Those in Region III, or provincial cities and the districts of Bac Ninh, Bac Giang and Hai Duong provinces, will make at least 3.43 million VND (148 USD) a month, while Region IV, or the rest of the country, will make 3.07 million VND (132.5 USD).

Minimum wage in Vietnam has been rising for the last three years, with year-on-year increases of 7.3 percent, 6.5 percent and 5.3 percent in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively.-VNA