Society Chinese Defence Minister welcomed in Quang Ninh Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted an official ceremony to welcome Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe at Hoanh Mo border gate, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on April 24, as part of the sixth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange.

Society Staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No.2 return from South Sudan A transport aircraft C17 of the Royal Australian Air Force on April 24 safely landed at Hanoi-based Noi Bai international airport, carrying 32 out of the 63 staff members of Level-2 Field Hospital No.2 who had finished their tenure in South Sudan.

Society US newspaper lauds Vietnam’s drastic approach to COVID-19 The US’s newswire vox.com on April 23 published an article highlighting Vietnam’s effective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, affirming that early and drastic actions such as border shutdown have helped Vietnam keep virus variants at bay while growing its economy.