Relief aid to Vietnamese-origin Cambodians amid lockdowns
The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, in collaboration with the Cho Ray- Phnom Penh hospital and the Khmer-Vietnam association in Cambodia, on April 24, presented emergency relief aid to 350 households of the Vietnamese origin in Chbar Ampov district’s Champa pagoda area.
Relief aid presented at the event in Chbar Ampov district’s Champa pagoda area (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia, in collaboration with the Cho Ray- Phnom Penh hospital and the Khmer-Vietnam association in Cambodia, on April 24, presented emergency relief aid to 350 households of the Vietnamese origin in Chbar Ampov district’s Champa pagoda area.
The provision of the aid, consisting of rice, facemasks, and antiseptic solutions, came in the context that many areas in Phnom Penh are facing food shortage due to COVID-19 related lockdown..
Earlier, the group handed over 150 aid packages to Khmer families in Kbal Koh ward. Medical staff of the hospital spent parts of their salaries on purchasing 10 tonnes of rice for the 500 recipients.
Also on April 24, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk issued a press release saying Cambodians of the Vietnamese origin in the city, who are in need of rice and instant noodle, can pick them up directly at the agency’s headquarters. To those residing in the areas of high infection risks, the office will send aid packages to them if allowed by local competent agencies.
Authorities of the Preah Sihanouk province have been blocking the city for 14 days from April 23 to May 6 to curb COVID-19.
Next week, the Vietnamese Embassy, the Khmer-Vietnam association, and some philanthropists will bring aid packages to Vietnamese Cambodian and Khmer people in need in Phnom Penh’s Mean Chey district./.