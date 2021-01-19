Remains of Vietnamese martyrs brought home from Laos
A ceremony was held in the Lao province of Oudomxay on January 19 to bring home 14 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who lay down their lives in the neighbouring country.
Vientiane (VNA) - A ceremony was held in the Lao province of Oudomxay on January 19 to bring home 14 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who lay down their lives in the neighbouring country.
This is the first repatriation held in the six northern Lao provinces during the 2020-21 dry season.
The remains were discovered by a repatriation team from Military Region 2.
People take to the streets to see off vehicles carrying the remains (Photo: VNA)Memorial and burial services for the 13 soldiers are scheduled to be held on January 20 at Tong Khao martyr cemetery in northern Dien Bien province’s Dien Bien Phu city, while a set of remains of a martyr whose native land was identified will be handed over to Lai Chau authorities./.