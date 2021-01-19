Society HCM City accelerating work on bus rapid transit route A number of bidding packages under the Green Transport Development Project, to develop a new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor in HCM City, are scheduled to be kick started in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the HCM City Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment.

Society Traffic restriction to be imposed on dozens of Hanoi’s streets Trucks carrying heavy loads and passenger coaches will be prohibited from traveling through a number of roads in the capital city of Hanoi during the 13th National Party Congress which will be held from January 25 to February 2.

Society Some 16,000 national flags presented to Phu Yen fishermen Fishermen in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen received 16,000 national flags and 5,000 portraits of President Ho Chi Minh during a ceremony held on January 19.

Society Vietnam targets to send 90,000 labourers abroad in 2021 Vietnam hopes to send 90,000 guest workers abroad in 2021, targeting markets that secure high and stable incomes, according to the Overseas Labour Management Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.