Remains of volunteer soldier s reburied in Ha Tinh province (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – A memorial ceremony and a reburial service was held in the central province of Ha Tinh on May 23 to pay final respects and rebury the remains of 10 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

The remains were recovered and repatriated from Laos and were reburied at Nam National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Huong Son district of Ha Tinh.

Addressing the ceremony, Nguyen Hong Linh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee expressed his deep gratitude to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and noble international duty.

He emphasised that the great dedication of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos has become a shining symbol of patriotism and a noble international spirit for younger generations to follow.



Since 1999, with the support of Laos, Ha Tinh's searching teams have found and repatriated 810 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts from the neighbouring country./.