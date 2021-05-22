Politics Early voting held in island, mountainous areas of Ca Mau, Quang Binh Early voting took place on Hon Chuoi island, off the coast of southernmost Ca Mau province, and certain remote constituencies in central Quang Binh province on May 21, two days ahead of the election day.

Politics Top legislator asks for EU's support in accessing COVID-19 vaccines National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked for the European Union (EU) assistance to Vietnam’s efforts to access European COVID-19 vaccine sources while receiving Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, in Hanoi on May 21.

Politics Chinese Ambassador hails Vietnam’s election preparations Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo has affirmed the political significance of the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, scheduled for May 23, in an interview granted recently to the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics General elections manifest democracy of socialist regime in Vietnam: Lao diplomat The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure in Vietnam demonstrate the democracy of the socialist regime in Vietnam and of a State of the people, by the people and for the people, Lao Ambassador in Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.