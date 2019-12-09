Requiem for Vietnamese martyrs in Laos
A requiem was held in Vientiane on December 9 for Vietnamese martyrs who laid down their lives in Laos, with the participation of high-ranking officials of the host country, and representatives of various Vietnamese authorities and community in Laos.
Participants at the requiem (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – A requiem was held in Vientiane on December 9 for Vietnamese martyrs who laid down their lives in Laos, with the participation of high-ranking officials of the host country, and representatives of various Vietnamese authorities and community in Laos.
The function was held on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts in Laos.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung said the requiem is to express deep gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives during the two resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The countries and peoples of Vietnam and Laos forever bear in their mind the great devotion by the martyrs, the diplomat stressed.
Representatives of the former soldiers also said the noble sacrifices by their comrades in arms will live eternally in the hearts of the peoples, and recalled their memorable days in Laos./.