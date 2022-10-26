Society Immigration Department gives advice to foreign e-visa applicants Foreigners who are seeking e-visas should search for information in advance and access the right website, the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security said on October 25.

Society Vietnam News Agency attends 18th OANA General Assembly in Iran A Vietnam News Agency (VNA) delegation led by General Director Vu Viet Trang is taking part in the 18th General Assembly of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), which kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran on October 24.

Society Phu Yen learns from international experience in post-war UXO clearance The situation of UXO contamination in Vietnam and the progress of UXO removal since the end of war were on the agenda of a seminar held in the central province of Phu Yen on October 25. ​

Society Ministry of Public Security to deal with those who spread false economic news Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said on October 25 that the ministry will continue to verify, investigate and strictly punish those who spread false and inaccurate information causing public concern and hurting economic, financial, monetary and investment security.