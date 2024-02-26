Business High logistics costs a headache to Vietnam’s agricultural export Logistics costs have been a headache to the Vietnamese agricultural sector as they account for a lion share in the price of agricultural products.

Business Overnight interbank rate hits nine-month record high Overnight interest rate in the interbank market has surged to more than 4%, the highest level in the past nine months, data from the State Bank of Vietnam showed.

Business Vietjet opens new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Vientiane Vietjet inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Vientiane (Laos) on February 25, expanding opportunities for economic development, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two neighbouring countries, Vietnam and Laos.

Business International financial institutions learn about Vietnamese market A delegation of representatives from 14 international financial institutions led by Maybank Investment Banking Group (MIBG) recently visited Vietnam to learn about the local market, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).