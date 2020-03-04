Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on March 4, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Deputy PM receives Singaporean energy firm’s leader Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on March 3 hosted a reception for Paul Blakeley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone Energy Inc. - a Singapore-based multinational energy firm.

Business Vietnam to universalise smartphones Vietnam is planning to sell smartphones costing just 500,000 VND (20 USD) under a smartphone universalisation programme, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said.