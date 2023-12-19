The information was announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The ministry said, in 2023, the rice farming area nationwide is 7.1 million ha, producing a total output of over 43 million tons, up about 420,000 tons from last year.

Some 7.75 million tons of milled rice was exported during the first 11 months of this year to bring home an estimated 4.4 billion USD in revenue.

The ministry forecast that, domestic and international rice markets will remain vibrant in the time ahead due to big import demand from China, Indonesia, the Philippines, the Middle East, and Africa./.

VNA