Business Deposits at all banks always guaranteed: Central bank governor Deposits at all banks, including the Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), are guaranteed by the State in all cases, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Nguyen Thi Hong affirmed on October 10 when talking to the media regarding recent issues related to the SCB.

Business Pessimistic outlook for tax collection towards year end Tax revenues grew on a yearly basis but were falling month-by-month, according to Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT) Dang Ngoc Minh.

Business Banking sector needs improved legal framework to speed up digital transformation The banking sector was expecting amendments to the Law on Electronic Transactions would help remove bottlenecks and speed up the sector’s digital transformation progress.

Business National centre, Google team up to provide training for startups A training course of the Google for Startups programme has been held for 25 tech startups in the southern region of Vietnam.