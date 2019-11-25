World RoK President calls for stronger RoK-ASEAN cultural cooperation President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has called for stronger cultural cooperation between the RoK and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), saying that the field is one of the most promising sectors of growth.

World RoK, Cambodia to launch feasibility study on FTA The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Cambodia have agreed to launch a joint feasibility study on their potential free trade agreement (FTA) in a move to promote economic ties and expand exchanges, the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on November 25.

World RoK ready for ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit Agencies under the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been focusing on preparing for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, said Chairman of the Korean Presidential Committee on New Southern Policy Joo Hyung-chul.

World RoK, Brunei agree to foster ties in ICT, smart city projects The leaders of Republic of Korea (RoK) and Brunei agreed on November 24 to ramp up partnerships between the two sides on smart cities and other ICT-related programmes in a joint response to the fourth industrial revolution.