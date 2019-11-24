World Indonesia lowers 2019 credit growth target The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the credit growth in 2019 down to the range 8-10 percent from the range of 12-14 percent it forecast in the middle of the year.

Indonesia hopes to solve trade deficit problem in 2022 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed his optimism that the country's current account deficit and trade balance could be addressed within three years.

RoK-ASEAN trade up 20-fold in 30 years The Republic of Korea (RoK)'s trade with Southeast Asian countries soared around twentyfold this year compared to that recorded in 1989, according to data released by the RoK Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea International Trade Association as saying.

Thailand optimistic about RCEP's benefits after India's withdrawal Despite the setbacks, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal has the potential to dramatically improve economic prospects among its members, said Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Trade Negotiations Department under the Thai Ministry of Commerce.