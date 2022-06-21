Business Garment-textile exports forecast to face challenges in second half Vietnam’s garment-textile exports are likely to encounter a host of challenges in terms of both market and supply chain in the second half of this year despite positive results in the first half, heard a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on June 21.

Business Retail petrol prices up slightly in latest adjustment Retail petrol prices were up by nearly 500 VND per litre from 3pm on June 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Electronics manufacturer gets licence in Da Nang An investment licence has been granted to the US company Vector Fabrication Inc. for a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) and printed circuit board (PCB) factory with an investment of 60 million USD in the central city’s high-tech park after a one-year survey of locations in central Vietnam.

Business Hung Yen approves eight new projects The Management Board of the Industrial Parks of Hung Yen province has granted investment registration certificates for seven projects with domestic investment capital and one project with foreign investment capital, with a total registered investment capital of 40.6 million USD, since the beginning of this year.