RoK extends anti-dumping probe into copper pipes from Vietnam
The Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) said the Korean Trade Commission (KTC) has imposed a two-month extension for an anti-dumping investigation of cast copper pipes coded HS 7411.10.0000 originating from Vietnam and China.
Illustrative photo (Source: baodautu.vn)Seoul (VNA) - The Vietnam Trade Office in the Republic of Korea (RoK) said the Korean Trade Commission (KTC) has imposed a two-month extension for an anti-dumping investigation of cast copper pipes coded HS 7411.10.0000 originating from Vietnam and China.
The expected date for the KTC to issue its final conclusion has extended to August 27 this year, as the investigating agency needs more time to consider additional information related to manufacturers and importers.
According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, the investigation began on October 29, 2021, with a preliminary conclusion issued on April 22, 2022.
The preliminary conclusion determined that the dumping margin of Vietnamese enterprises was from 10 to 14.78 percent and Chinese firms from 15.95 to 42.03 percent.
However, the KTC recommended not applying temporary measures in this case because there were no clear signs that the imported goods caused significant damage to the domestic industry./.