ASEAN Thailand approves 720-million-USD domestic tourism stimulus package The Thai cabinet on June 16 approved a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion THB (720 million USD) to revitalise a key sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environment Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years are among the signs that the Mekong region is facing increasing risks from extreme weather events and developments, says a new report by the Mekong River Commission (MRC).

World Singapore updates entry-exit regulations The Singapore Department of Health on June 15 announced new entry-exit regulations to be applied from June 18.