RoK helps build green, smart urban resilience controlling centre in Da Nang
The People’s Committee of Da Nang city, in collaboration with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), held a ceremony on March 4 to kick-start the Integrated Centre for Controlling Green and Smart Urban Resilience (ENSURE Centre) in the central city.
This is a non-refundable ODA project added by the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to the Vietnamese side with a total investment of 259 billion VND (11.3 million USD), and expected to be completed in 2025.
It aims to strengthen the resilience to natural disasters, contribute to the city's socio-economic development, create a favourable environment for enterprises to conduct production and business activities and attract investment, and ensure safety for residents and visitors.
In addition, the project will apply information technology to early recognise and warn of natural disasters, forecast their developments, improve the capacity of the central city’s disaster forecast and response, and promote green urban restoration.
According to Director of KOICA Vietnam Cho Han-deog, although there have been many individual projects on disaster response in Vietnam - one among the countries vulnerable to climate change, this is a particularly significant project because it provides a comprehensive solution to integrated monitoring of natural disasters.
KOICA will work with the highest sense of responsibility to be able to reap worthy results, thus bringing the "safe" value to Da Nang residents, he added.
Once operational, the ENSURE Centre will be the first role model in Vietnam with various functions of integration of emergency calls, information sharing between emergency response agencies (police, firefighting, health care, civil service), disaster monitoring through hi-tech systems, and the provision of disaster response scenarios, and training on disaster response.
It is expected to be a driving force in promoting the process of building a smart city in Da Nang, improving governance and administration capacity based on digital platforms.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Phuoc Son said that in the context of climate change and increasingly serious impacts caused by natural disasters, the centre is of significance for Da Nang city in particular and the central region in general, and contributing to achieving the goal of building a smart city in Da Nang by 2030./.