Environment Women’s role in natural disaster control highlighted Women is the group that is hard hit by natural disasters and an important factor in natural disaster prevention and control, according to Nguyen Van Tien, Deputy General Director of the Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Environment Hailstorm wreaks havoc in Son La A heavy rain and hailstorm have cost the northwestern mountainous province of Son La some 1 billon VND (43,763 USD) worth of damage (not including agricultural losses).

Environment Mekong Delta takes multiple measures to prevent forest fires Authorities in the Mekong Delta are strengthening measures to prevent forest fires as the region enters its peak dry season and forests become highly vulnerable to fires.

Environment Kon Ha Nung Plateau Biosphere Reserve - an invaluable gift of nature Kon Ha Nung Plateau in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO at the 33rd session of its International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) in Nigeria in September, is expected to create more opportunities to attract both domestic and international organisations to invest in conservation and development project.