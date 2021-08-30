RoK launches search for missing Vietnamese sailor
Segye Ilbo newspaper and busanmbc.co.kr of the Republic of Korea (RoK) reported on August 29 that a Vietnamese sailor has gone missing from a Vietnamese cargo ship and the country’s Coast Guard has launched a search for him.
The Busan Coast Guard said that it had received a report about the disappearance of a crew member on the cargo ship weighing 16,960 tonnes, at around 7:30 am on August 28.
According to the initial investigation results, the 42-years-old sailor went missing at about 8:30 pm on August 27, 11 hours before the disappearance was reported by the Vietnamese side. He boarded the ship to go to the South Pacific from the waters off Busan in the evening August 27 but was not found on the ship the next morning.
The Coast Guard has mobilized patrol vessels to search along the route of the vessel, but one officer said the search faces difficulties because the exact time when and location where the man went missing could not be determined./.