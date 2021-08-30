World Singapore boasts world highest COVID-19 vaccination rate Singapore has become the country with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, with 80 percent of its population having received two doses of vaccine.

World ADB approves loan to help Philippines improve public services The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a policy-based loan of 400 million USD to help the Philippines improve local governments' capacity to provide high-quality public services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Philippines extends restrictions, Laos concerned about COVID-19 community transmission The Philippine Government has extended coronavirus restrictions in several regions while some provinces in Laos have put lockdown on certain districts in the face of community transmission of COVID-19.