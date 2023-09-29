World ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit held in Phnom Penh The ASEAN-Cambodia Business Summit kicked off in Phnom Penh on September 28 by the European Chamber (EuroCham) in Cambodia and its partners.

World Cambodian, Thai PMs agree to strengthen economic ties Economic cooperation was the centre of discussion at talks between Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin during the latter's first official visit to the neighbouring country.

World Indonesia commemorates victims of earthquake, tsunami 5 years ago A ceremony was held in Indonesia's central Sulawesi province on September 28 to mark five years since a massive earthquake and tsunami hit the province, killing more than 4,300 people, with thousands of survivors still awaiting permanent relocation.