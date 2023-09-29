RoK newspaper hails Vietnam’s historic ASIAD gold in shooting
Shooter Pham Quang Huy holds his gold medal in the men's 10m individual air pistol final at the 19th Asian Games. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - The Republic of Korea (RoK)'s Asia Today newspaper on September 29 published an article on shooter Pham Quang Huy, who made history as the first Vietnamese to win an ASIAD gold medal in shooting.
At the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) in China on September 28, Huy, born in 1996, achieved an impressive score of 240.5 points in the men's 10m individual air pistol final, securing the top position and claiming gold. Lee Wonho of the RoK took silver with 239.4 points, while Vladimir Svechnikov of Uzbekistan earned bronze with 219.9 points.
With an impression on Huy’s achievement, the article also underscored the contributions of Coach Hoang Xuan Vinh, a legend in the field of shooting in Vietnam, and Coach Park Chung Gun, a RoK national, in training the athlete.
It reported that Huy's interest in shooting was influenced by his parents and that the coaches carefully guided him in the national shooting team. Vinh, also a student of Park, won Vietnam's first Olympics gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol at the 2016 summer games in Rio de Janeiro./.