World RCEP should be signed soon: RoK analyst The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) should be signed early as it is good for all signatories, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), Director of the RoK’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies’ Center for ASEAN and Oceania Studies Lee Jae-hyon told the Vietnam News Agency.

World Philippines evacuates thousands of people as storm Vamco approaches Philippine authorities have ordered thousands of residents in eastern coastal areas to evacuate ahead of storm Vamco, forecast to make landfall in the regions on November 11, just nearly two weeks after this year’s strongest storm Goni struck the country.

World Malaysia sets preconditions for resumption of TPP talks Any resumption in negotiations over the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement will be on condition that it paves the way for “fair trade” and a level playing field, International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali told the Malaysian News Agency (Bernama) on November 10.

World RCEP may result in change in regional trade and investment flows: Cambodian expert Although the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the global supply chain and hurt regional economies, it may become a driving force for the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), said Chheang Vannarith, President of the Cambodian-based Asian Vision Institute (AVI).