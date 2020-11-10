RoK President Moon Jae-in (Photo: Yonhap)

Seoul (VNA) – President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in is scheduled to attend a series of online high-level meetings within the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings this week, with a focus on cooperation between the RoK and Southeast Asian nations as well as several Asia-Pacific countries.

In an announcement on November 10, the Korean Presidential House said President Moon will attend an online high-level meeting with ASEAN leaders on November 12 and discuss cooperation between Seoul and regional member states in different areas.

Later on November 13, he will attend a high-level meeting with leaders of the Mekong River countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Thailand to discuss ways to foster ties.

On November 14, the President will attend the 23rd ASEAN+3 Summit – a dialogue between leaders of the ASEAN nations and the RoK, China and Japan, and join the East Asia Summit (EAS) with leaders from 10 ASEAN member states, the RoK, Japan, China, the US, Russia, Australia, India and New Zealand taking part.

One day later, he is scheduled to attend a ceremony to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)./.