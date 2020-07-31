RoK to provide 5.15 million USD for six developing nations
The Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance announced on July 31 that it will provide 5.15 million USD for six developing nations, including Vietnam, to support projects ranging from establishing green growth and digital infrastructure to an improved COVID-19 response.
Illustrative image (Photo: Business Korea)
The aid will be provided through the Korea-World Bank Partnership Facility (KWPF) and Korea-IFC Partnership Programme (KIPP).
Through the KWPF, the Korean Government will help Uganda boost its agricultural productivity by providing advice on innovative agricultural technology. It will assist Kyrgyzstan with digital projects such as building educational infrastructure to boost the country's digital capacity.
Through the KIPP, the Republic of Korea (RoK) will help Vietnam and Cambodia boost efficiency in their manufacturing and agricultural sectors by providing advice on eco-friendly technologies. It also plans to assist Colombia in strengthening its COVID-19 response by applying quarantine-related digital solutions, and support Haiti in transitioning its textile industry to manufacture personal protective equipment.
The RoK hopes that these projects will bolster international cooperation and contribute to the RoK's playing a leading role in the official development assistance (ODA) sector as it relates to the environment, smart cities and ICT./.