World Malaysia rejects China’s claim to maritime features in East Sea The Permanent Mission of Malaysia to the United Nations on July 29 sent a note verbale to the UN Secretary General, saying China’s claim to the maritime features in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) has no basis under international law.

ASEAN Vietnam brings new vitality to ASEAN Vietnam’s entry into ASEAN on July 28, 1995, brought ‘new dynamism’ to the bloc, Ambassador Kamsiah Kamaruddin, head of the Malaysian permanent mission to ASEAN, said in a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta.

ASEAN Cambodia to beef up security during holidays in August Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun has ordered the country’s police to enhance national security during the upcoming holidays, from August 17 to 21, which was set in lieu of the postponed Khmer New Year in April.

World Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.