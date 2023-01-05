RoK – Vietnam’s largest foreign tourist source hinh anh 1Korean tourists welcomed in Vietnam (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam saw 3.66 million foreign tourist arrivals last year, and those from the Republic of Korea (RoK) accounted for the largest proportion with over 965,000, or 26.4%.

In December alone, the RoK was also among Vietnam’s tourist markets reporting impressive growth with 39.7%, along with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The results are attributed to Vietnam’s efforts to organise a wide range of promotion activities and events in the East Asian nation, right after Vietnam fully reopened its door in March 2022, including the Vietnam Culture-Tourism Festivals in Seoul and Gwangju cities.

RoK – Vietnam’s largest foreign tourist source hinh anh 2Illustrative image (Photo: ivivu.vn)
Last month, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Korea Tourism Organisation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on promoting tourism cooperation between the two countries.

For this year, the Vietnamese tourism sector has set targets of serving 110 million tourists, including around 8 million foreigners, and earning 650 trillion VND (27.69 billion USD)./.
VNA