Travel Over 3,600 foreign visitors arrive in Khanh Hoa in first two days of 2023 The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa welcomed more than 3,600 foreign visitors in the first two days of this year as 21 flights landed at its Cam Ranh International Airport, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.

Travel Infographic Foreign arrivals in Vietnam in 2022 Vietnam welcomed more than 3.36 million foreign visitors in 2022, which is 23.3 times higher than in 2021 but down by 79.9% compared to the figure in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

Videos Good start for HCM City's tourism sector With roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, Ho Chi Minh City tourism sector hopes to attract more visitors to the locality during the New Year 2023.

Travel Mekong Delta needs further coordination to boost tourism Ho Chi Minh City and 13 cities and provinces of the Mekong Delta need to strongly promote regional coordination in diversifying tourism products and developing new tourism models in a bid to become an attractive destination for tourists, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Thi Thang has said.