Videos Lonely Planet reveals eight attractive treks in Vietnam The Australian version of renowned travel guide Lonely Planet has recently revealed eight best treks for travelers to enjoy when visiting Vietnam.

Videos Tangerine farms - A mecca for visitors to Mekong delta Tangerines are now coming into season at many orchards in Lai Vung district in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, and they are busy preparing to open up to visitors seeking the perfect weekend getaway.

Travel Forum promotes Vietnam’s tourism in India A forum promoting Vietnam’s tourism in India was held in New Delhi on December 14 as the last activity of the Vietnam Days in India 2022 from December 12-14 on the occasion of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.